Pope Leo XIV appeared in public after surgery and promised to gradually resume his activities

Pope Leo XIV appeared in public for the first time after lung surgery, thanking the faithful for their support and saying that he would gradually return to his duties, reported Agence France-Presse. The Holy Father was discharged from a hospital in Rome a day earlier, four days after the surgery, quoted by BTA.

The 71-year-old pontiff delivered the traditional Sunday prayer “Angelus“ from the balcony of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. In “St. Peter“s Square thousands of people had gathered to greet him with shouts of "Long live the Pope!".

"I want to thank everyone who has prayed for me in recent days. I have truly felt your support, thank you," Leo XIV told the crowd. He also expressed special gratitude to the medical teams who have been caring for him at the Rome hospital "Gemelli."

"This delicate phase has now been overcome" and I will "gradually resume" my activities, said the pope, who is the first American elected head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The lower part of the pontiff's right lung was removed during the operation on Tuesday. When he was discharged from the hospital, he appeared well and rested, DPA notes. According to Reuters, his voice during Sunday prayers was firm and clear.

The health condition of Leo XIV has given rise to various assumptions about its possible impact on the pontificate, which began 17 months ago.