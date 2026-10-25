Tehran strikes base in Iraqi Kurdistan

The Iranian armed forces have struck a base of the Kurdish group “Komala“ in Iraqi Kurdistan with drones. The attack was carried out at night in the Balisan region, the Iranian Mehr news agency reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

“As part of an operation using drones carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the headquarters of the terrorist and separatist group “Komala“, located in the Balisan region, was attacked last night,“Mehr reported.

There are currently no confirmed reports of casualties, injuries or material damage. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike.

A series of attacks on Kurdish groups

The autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region is home to camps and bases of several Iranian Kurdish armed groups. Tehran considers them terrorist organizations and accuses them of receiving support from Israel.

Iran has repeatedly struck their positions since the start of the war in the Middle East in late February. The latest attack adds to a series of operations against groups that operate from the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan but are in conflict with the authorities in Tehran.

The most serious recent attack on “Komala“, carried out on July 17 near the city of Sulaymaniyah, killed nine members of the group. And then the strike was linked to the Iranian armed forces.

Sources: bta.bg, arabnews.pk, rudaw.net