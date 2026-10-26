US helps Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil

The US military has helped Gulf states export more than 1.5 billion barrels of oil since June, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which said more than 3,000 merchant ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with US support in the past six months.

More than 95% of ships have passed safely through the strategic waterway despite threats from Iran. The US command said the data showed “clearly” that the US and its regional partners control the international route.

Washington pledges to maintain freedom of navigation

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper visited the region and monitored the operational situation in the Strait of Hormuz from a US Army helicopter. In a statement, he said: “We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry.“

Cooper said his visit reaffirmed the US commitment to freedom of navigation through the strait. He said the main shipping lanes have been cleared of Iranian sea mines thanks to the work of mine clearance teams.

“We remain fully focused on maintaining the flow of trade while working with U.S. institutions, Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the shipping industry,“ the admiral said.

Exports are recovering, but oil remains expensive

Oil flows from the region have largely returned to pre-war levels, which began in late February. According to data from the analysis company Kpler, at least 16.5 million barrels of oil per day were flowing out of the region in September, excluding Iran. This is in line with the pre-war average.

The recovery in exports has been aided by several factors: offshore cargo transfers, US military escorts and increased use of pipelines. These mechanisms have allowed Gulf producers to maintain supplies despite the threat of attacks on merchant ships.

But prices remain significantly higher. Brent crude futures were trading around $114.50 a barrel on Sunday, down about 2% from a nearly six-month high reached the previous week. By comparison, Brent had closed at $72.48 a barrel on February 27.

Sources: aljazeera.com