Four injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Four people were injured in a night attack on Zaporizhia, the acting head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Mikhail Semikin reported. According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, private homes, a hotel, two buses and outbuildings were damaged.

Two women aged 22 and 30, as well as two men aged 40 and 61, were injured. Initially, authorities reported two injured people, but later the number increased to four. All were provided with medical assistance.

Fires and damaged buildings

A fire broke out at one of the hit sites. According to the rescue service, three cars and dry vegetation were burned. The windows of a hotel and two buses were damaged, and damage was also caused to a private residential building and four outbuildings.

The initial message from Mikhail Semikin also mentioned a damaged commercial building. He said: “As a result of the attack, private homes, cars and a commercial building were damaged. A fire broke out at one of the hit sites.“

Rescuers were examining the areas for possible other victims, and emergency teams were working on the scene. Municipal workers have begun restoration work. The verified reports do not indicate what weapon was used in the attack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua, mig.com.ua