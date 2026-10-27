Unknown Russian missile found in Ukrainian specialists

An unknown Russian cruise missile was found in an open area in the Odessa region, UNIAN reports. The device fell into a field and was preserved in relatively good condition, receiving only minor damage upon impact.

The military portal “Military“ suggests that the condition of the hull may allow specialists to study the structure and internal structure of the missile in more detail. At the moment, there is no official confirmation of the exact model of the found device.

What the photos show

Based on external signs, the missile is determined to be a small-sized cruise missile. The fuselage has a rectangular cross-section and rounded edges, and the wing is swept. The flat sides of the hull can facilitate the production and placement of internal components.

Analysts do not exclude that the geometry is also related to attempts to reduce radar signature. However, this assessment is made based on the appearance of the device and does not represent an officially established characteristic.

The missile is equipped with a small turbojet engine. Its nozzle is located in the V-shaped rear part of the hull, and the air intakes are located on both sides of the fuselage. The published photos also show tail stabilizers with shifted geometry.

The hull is painted in a dark color, which, according to the analysis, may be related to a reduction in the effective reflection area. The use of composite materials is also assumed, but this has not been confirmed by an official technical conclusion either.

Link to new Russian weapons

In the same context, a new modification of the Russian attack drone “Geran-5“ – “Geran-5 K5-K“ is mentioned. According to Sergei Beskrestnov, an advisor to the Ukrainian president, known as Flash, the drone and the Russian missile “Filin“ were first detected about a month earlier.

Beskrestnov points out that among the features of “Filin“ are optical navigation, greater range, higher speed and higher flight altitude. The published information does not claim that the missile found in the Odessa region is precisely the “Filin“.

Further examination of the preserved hull may provide data on the origin, engine and systems of the device, but the results of such analysis have not yet been made public.

Sources: unian.net, militarnyi.com