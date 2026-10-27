Iranian President to Putin: We Can Solve Our Problems Without America

Middle Eastern countries can solve their regional problems without US interference. This was stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow.

“I believe that we are capable of solving our regional problems without depending on the US“, Pezeshkian said. The conversation took place within the framework of the eighth forum of gas exporting countries.

The Iranian president called for closer cooperation with Russia in the scientific, economic, industrial and cultural spheres, as well as in the field of security and defense.

Putin: The situation in the region is worrying

“If there is a will, and I am convinced that there is, we can provide mutual support in all sectors and further develop our relations“, said Masoud Pezeshkian.

Vladimir Putin announced that he had spoken privately with Pezeshkian about the situation in the Middle East. The Russian president described it as worrying and expressed hope that the development of events would be positive.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of a stalemate in talks between Iran and the United States and increased tensions in the region. Earlier this month, Putin said that Russia was ready to help mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Iran seeks regional support

Iranian authorities announced that they had held talks with Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. According to Tehran, the participants concluded that regional security should be guaranteed by the countries in the Middle East themselves, without external interference.

Pezeshkian's position emphasizes regional cooperation and deepening relations between Iran and Russia. Among the areas he mentioned are energy, economy, industry, security and defense.

Sources: bta.bg, nampa.org