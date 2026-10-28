Calm before the storm in the Middle East! The US is building up combat power in the Persian Gulf

The US is transferring Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Texas to the Middle East to strengthen regional air defense against the backdrop of a possible new operation against Iran. This was reported by the “Wall Street Journal“, citing informed sources.

According to them, the Pentagon is withdrawing personnel from vulnerable American bases in the region. In parallel, American forces are replenishing their ammunition stocks, and bombers and fighters are ready for possible strikes.

More ships are heading to the region

There are already about 20 American warships in the Middle East. They are to be joined by another aircraft carrier strike group next month, as well as landing ships with an expeditionary unit of the Marine Corps.

The data indicate that Washington has notified a number of Persian Gulf states of preparations for “short but intense“ military actions against Iran. According to the sources of “Wall Street Journal“ they may begin after the midterm elections for the US Congress in November.

Energy, nuclear sites and missiles among possible targets

Potential targets include Iranian energy infrastructure, nuclear sites, missile complexes and unmanned aerial vehicles. The publication does not indicate a final decision to launch an operation, and the information is presented as preparation described by informed sources.

The transfer of “Patriot“ systems, the withdrawal of personnel from vulnerable bases and the increase in the naval presence are part of the measures that, according to the cited sources, aim to limit the risk to American forces and their allies in the event of a possible escalation of tensions around Iran.

Sources: news.bg