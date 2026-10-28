Trump to Ban Term “Artificial Intelligence” in Documents

US President Donald Trump said the use of the term “artificial intelligence” will soon be officially banned in relevant documents and “everywhere else.” He justified the decision by claiming that the name is inaccurate.

“We will soon officially ban the term “AI/Artificial Intelligence” in all relevant documents and everywhere else because of its inaccuracy“, Trump wrote in “Truth Social“. The publication was quoted by DPA.

The American president insists that artificial intelligence be called “superintelligence“, and the abbreviation AI to be replaced with SI. According to him, the word “artificial“ creates the impression that the technology is “fake“. Trump also said that the White House will consider as “enemy“ anyone who continues to use the previous abbreviation.

What has already changed in the federal administration

On September 29, Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to use “superintelligence“ and SI instead of “artificial intelligence“ and AI in official correspondence, public announcements, websites, reports and policy documents.

The document refers to executive branch materials that are not part of the legislation. It states that already issued laws, regulations, treaties and other historical documents should not be changed solely because of the new terminology. This means that the ban announced by Trump does not automatically repeal all existing legal texts that use the term “artificial intelligence“.

The technology sector has not massively replaced the term

The American media continues to mainly use the established term “artificial intelligence“. However, some tech executives are already publicly using Trump's preferred term "superintelligence."

The president's new statement expands the campaign to rename the technology that began in September. So far, the confirmed mandatory change is in federal executive branch documents and communications, while no specific legal act, deadline, or mechanism has been specified for a general ban outside the administration.

Sources: bta.bg, reuters.com