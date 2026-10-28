Youssef Siher remains silent before a judge in Milan

Youssef Siher, the 30-year-old Italian scholar and freelance journalist of Moroccan origin, remained silent during his first appearance before a preliminary investigation judge at Milan's "San Vittore" prison.

Siher was detained after the riots and looting in Milan on October 17. He is accused of incitement to commit a crime, with the intention to commit a terrorist act being cited as an aggravating circumstance.

The prosecution is seeking permanent detention

The prosecution identifies him as the alleged organizer of the protest “October 17 Movement“. According to the indictment, Siher probably created and managed the movement's social media channels, which played a role in organizing the protests.

The prosecutors are demanding that he remain in custody, citing a possible risk of absconding or committing a new crime. In support of the request, they claim that his technical knowledge is at a level that would allow him to “develop a revolutionary strategy“.

The preliminary investigation judge is expected to rule on the request for detention.

Defense denies the charges

Sicher's lawyers Benedetto Ciccarone and Yasmina Abu Shara have requested that he be released.

“He has done nothing wrong. There is no incitement to violence, no terrorism, no crime.“

Sicher's wife, who works as a cultural mediator, is also under investigation for the same alleged crimes. Both enjoy the presumption of innocence until a court decision enters into force.

The riots in Milan on October 17 included the breaking of shop windows, looting and clashes with the police. According to police data, the youngest identified participant was 11 years old. Most of the youths who participated in the riots were minors.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it