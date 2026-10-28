Massive Russian attacks and the full moon: what did a Ukrainian military expert notice?

Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine in the last 12 months have coincided with every full moon, claims military expert Oleg Zhdanov. The period he observed covers the time from October 2025 to October 27, 2026, and as a final example he points to the strike on October 26.

“I don't believe in conspiracies, but the coincidence exists“, Zhdanov said in a comment to TSN.ua. According to him, Russian forces did not miss a full moon during the indicated period, and the attacks were carried out with drones, missiles or combined means. He specifies that Russia has also carried out strikes on other days.

According to the presented observation, this is a repetition of the dates, but not a proven causal relationship. The publication does not provide a complete statistical table with the dates, scale and type of all attacks, which would allow independent confirmation of the pattern. The coincidence itself does not prove that the phases of the moon influence the decisions of the Russian military command.

Claims of occult motives

The researcher of mystical teachings Igor Meheda states that astrology, tarology and similar practices are not scientific disciplines and should be perceived as entertainment activities.

However, Meheda claims that some of the Russian attacks were carried out during solar and lunar eclipses, full moons or new moons. He suggests that such a choice of dates may be related to occult and shamanistic beliefs, which he believes exist in the circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These statements are Meheda's assessments and assumptions, and not an established fact. No documents, official statements, or independent scientific research have been presented to show that the Kremlin plans military operations according to the lunar calendar.

What can be concluded

The full moon is not a reliable indicator for predicting future Russian strikes on Ukraine. The presence of attacks on days coinciding with a certain lunar phase does not exclude attacks on other days and does not establish a motive for the choice of specific dates.

Therefore, Zhdanov's statement remains an observation of a coincidence, and not evidence of a "schedule" of Russian attacks. At the same time, the very fact that Russia regularly carries out massive strikes outside of a full moon limits the possibility of using the lunar calendar as an independent guide for an upcoming attack.

Sources: unian.net, tsn.ua