Unknown drone near Russian border raises alarm in Poland

An unidentified drone was found near a railway line in Komorowo Żuławskie, in Poland's Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. The village is located in Elblag County, not far from the Russian border. Police counter-terrorists, pyrotechnicians and firefighters were sent to the scene.

The drone got stuck on an element of a power line pole at a height of just over a meter above the ground. There are no residential buildings in the area, only arable fields. The drone has four propellers, a camera, a data storage device and an attached battery, RMF24 reported.

Police teams are checking the find for a possible pyrotechnic hazard. It is also being established who the drone belongs to, as well as under what circumstances it ended up near the railway line.

At the moment, there is no official data linking the drone to Russia or to a specific operation. There have been no reports of casualties, damage to the railway infrastructure, or disruption of traffic. The investigation must clarify the origin of the device and the content of the data recorded on it.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, rmf24.pl