Zelensky announces new project with the Netherlands to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Ukraine and the Netherlands have begun work on a joint air defense project called Bliksem. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jeten in The Hague.

“Work on the project has begun“, Zelensky said, specifying that teams from both countries have been tasked with developing a specific initiative in the field of air defense. According to him, the goal is to turn bilateral political agreements into real economic results for companies, including through job creation in Ukraine and the Netherlands.

Cooperation also covers the defense industry

Zelensky pointed out that the two countries have potential for partnership in defense production, joint technological projects, energy and industry. Satellite technologies and the development of air defense systems were also discussed.

The Ukrainian president defined the Bliksem project as part of efforts to move to more practical cooperation. He stated that proximity to Ukraine should bring technological and social benefits to both countries.

Kiev expects anti-ballistic missiles

Zelensky thanked the Netherlands for a military package worth 500 million euros. According to him, this assistance is important for repelling air attacks, but the main shortage of Ukraine at the moment is anti-ballistic missiles designed to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

“The key shortage at the moment is anti-ballistic missiles“, said Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said that Russia is particularly counting on ballistic strikes before winter and called for additional assistance to provide such a resource.

In addition to the military aid, the Netherlands is providing Ukraine with a package of non-air support worth 1.2 billion euros. According to Zelensky, the funds will be directed to energy, infrastructure reconstruction, the social sector and healthcare.

Sources: ukrinform.ua