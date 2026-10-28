The US has spent more than $47 billion on the war with Iran, the Pentagon announced

The US costs for the war with Iran have exceeded $47 billion, a new Pentagon estimate shows. The amount is more than 25% higher than the Defense Department's forecast published in July, Reuters reported.

The estimate includes the operational costs of waging the war, as well as funds for the restoration of used weapons and equipment. More than $29 billion will be needed just to replace the spent ammunition.

Another more than $6 billion is planned for the replacement of military equipment and for the so-called losses of platforms. This category includes lost aircraft, including a significant number of drones.

New bill before congressional elections

The disclosure of the higher cost of the conflict comes days before the November 3 elections, which will determine control of the US Congress for the next two years. President Donald Trump's Republican Party has a slim majority in both chambers.

According to Ukrinform, the war has affected global energy prices and put pressure on support for Republican candidates and Trump's approval rating. The published Pentagon assessment puts additional emphasis on the financial cost of the conflict at a time when the administration is defending its actions ahead of the vote.

Operation began in February

The US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28. On May 5, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States had ended this military operation and had moved on to a new phase of operations in the Middle East.

At the same time, the US President announced a temporary suspension of the operation under the “Freedom“ project, related to securing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The new Pentagon assessment shows that the financial consequences of the war continue to grow even after the completion of the main operation.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, reuters.com, cbsnews.com