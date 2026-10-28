Severe humanitarian crisis in occupied Ukrainian regions: dozens of settlements affected

An extremely severe humanitarian situation exists not only in occupied Oleshki, but also in dozens of other settlements near the front line. This was stated by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, to Ukrinform in Strasbourg.

According to him, thousands of people have been left without electricity, gas, heating, humanitarian aid and access to medical services. Prokudin pointed out that the settlements are mined and controlled by Russian forces, who are carrying out passportization and mobilization of local residents into the Russian army.

The regime of silence has changed the situation in Kherson

The agreed regime of silence for the humanitarian mission in Oleshki has given Kherson residents the opportunity to move more calmly and visit their homes and villas near the Dnieper. Civilians have not had access to these areas, designated as red zones, for years.

„Many people can return home again, see the condition of their properties, and if possible, take and remove their belongings“, Prokudin said.

The military is assisting movement by clearing the routes. About 60,000 people live in Kherson itself. Prokudin said that there were no new casualties from shelling in the past 24 hours, and four people sought medical attention for wounds sustained in previous days.

“It's almost a holiday in Kherson. We haven't had such silence for a long time“, said the head of the regional administration.

Many residents of Oleshki want to be evacuated

According to Prokudin, many residents of occupied Oleshki want to leave the city and move to territory controlled by Ukraine. However, he expects the Russian side to try to prevent this and not to show the real number of people who will choose this route.

“There are many people there who want to go over to our side, but the Russians will do everything possible to reduce this number and not show at all how many people will come to us“, Prokudin said.

The regime of silence in the Oleshki region began on October 27 at 03:00 Kyiv time and, according to the announced arrangements, should last until 22:59 on November 1. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that as of 12:00 on October 28, the Ukrainian and Russian sides continued to implement the agreements.

Preparation for winter in the Ukrainian-controlled part

In the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson region, heat generating capacities are being distributed, cogeneration is being developed, and the energy infrastructure is being strengthened. According to Prokudin, transformers are being protected and power lines are being secured.

“The winter will certainly be difficult, but we understand how to meet it“, he said. According to the head of the regional administration, the Kherson region's energy system has been attacked about 2,000 times since the beginning of the year.

Sources: ukrinform.ua