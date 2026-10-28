Moscow Arms Ethiopia: First Su-35s Delivered, S-400s Expected

Ethiopia Has Received the First Batch of Russian Su-35 Fighters, and Later Expects Moscow to Deliver Four Batteries of the S-400 Air Defense System. This Was Announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Who Presented the Deal as an Important Step to Strengthen National Security.

In a Post on the Social Network “Ex“ Abiy Said That the Acquisition Will Strengthen the Country's Ability “To Preemptively Deter Possible Aggression“. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had helped bring the first delivery forward a year.

The Ethiopian prime minister said the country would receive a total of 12 Su-35 fighter jets and four batteries of the S-400 air defense missile system. He did not disclose the value of the deal or where the planes and air defense systems would be deployed.

Russia's state arms export company Rosoboronexport confirmed to Reuters that the first batch had been delivered to the Ethiopian Air Force. The company said it included two Su-35 jets, but did not provide other details of the deal.

Delivery comes amid renewed fighting in Tigray

The military agreement was announced at a time when Ethiopia is facing new security challenges. In the northern Tigray region, a rebel alliance launched an offensive against government forces in September, reigniting a conflict that has raged since 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in previous fighting. Ethiopia's air power, including the widespread use of foreign-made drones, has helped government forces turn the tide of the fighting.

The renewed fighting has also led to a breakdown in relations between Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea. Addis Ababa accuses Asmara of supporting the Tigray rebels, a claim Eritrea denies.

It remains unclear when the S-400 systems will be delivered, what the final composition of the weapons will be, and where they will be deployed. It has been confirmed that the first two Su-35s have already been delivered to the Ethiopian Air Force, and the planned delivery includes a total of 12 aircraft.

Sources: bta.bg, qiraatafrican.com