How will NATO respond to a Russian nuclear strike? Former director reveals key condition

If Russia uses nuclear weapons against NATO, the Alliance's response must be “convincing“ and fast. This was stated by GLOBSEC expert and former NATO nuclear policy director Jim Stokes in an interview with Ukrinform.

“In this hypothetical situation, if Russia uses nuclear weapons, NATO will have to respond. The response must be convincing“, Stokes said.

NATO will not reveal the specific response in advance

According to him, the response could include nuclear weapons, conventional weapons or a combination of the two. The decision will be made according to the specific situation, since the Alliance should not show the enemy in advance where its red lines are and what a possible operation would look like.

Stokes recalled NATO's position that in the event of a threat to the security of allies, the Alliance is prepared to inflict damage that significantly exceeds any possible benefits to the enemy.

The United States, Great Britain and France can act independently

The former NATO headquarters official said that in an emergency, the Alliance can quickly make political decisions and implement them. He also pointed out the possibility of individual countries acting independently.

According to Stokes, the United States, Great Britain and France can independently use their nuclear forces to deter aggression against NATO, and this does not only apply to a nuclear attack. He defined this possibility as a “huge advantage“ for the Alliance.

NATO changes its nuclear deterrent system

Following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and the designation of Russia as a threat to the Alliance, NATO is adapting its nuclear deterrent system and modernizing its nuclear forces.

Stokes said that exercises and preparations for a possible nuclear operation show that NATO can act effectively with its current capabilities and in its current configuration. He recalled that the Alliance's combat aircraft can use free-fall nuclear bombs.

According to him, options for launching missiles from the sea, land or air are also being discussed. “All options must remain on the table“, Stokes said.

His statement comes against the backdrop of deepening nuclear and defense cooperation between Britain and France. In October, British and French fighter jets conducted their first joint exercise over the Mediterranean Sea, with French nuclear forces participating. In July 2025, the two countries agreed to strengthen coordination on nuclear deterrence due to growing risks to Europe and uncertainty about the role of the United States as an ally.

Sources: ukrinform.ua