Judge in Nicolas Maduro case dies

Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, who presided over the trial of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has died at the age of 92. He died on the morning of October 28, surrounded by his family, said Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York.

“Judge Hellerstein was a shrewd and dedicated jurist who served with distinction as a judge on this court for more than 25 years,“ Swain said. She noted that his “energetic and dedicated service“ continued until his death.

The Maduro case continues

Hellerstein took over the trial of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in which they were charged with crimes including conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism. In the last hearing, held about two weeks before the judge's death, torture-related charges were added to the case.

Hellerstein had scheduled the trial for June 2027. After his death, the case was transferred to Judge Analisa Torres. She has been a federal judge since 2013 and previously worked in state court in Manhattan. The information about the judge's replacement was confirmed by the Associated Press and the court in the Southern District of New York.

“We were saddened to learn of the death of Judge Hellerstein and extend our condolences to his family“, said Maduro's lawyer Barry Pollack.

Career in landmark cases

Hellerstein was appointed to the federal court in 1998 by President Bill Clinton, and in 2011 he was promoted to senior judge. Despite his age, he maintained an active legal practice for the rest of his life.

The most significant part of his career was related to the dozens of civil cases arising from the September 11, 2001 attacks. He handled claims for death, personal injury, and property damage, and in 2010 rejected a settlement for at least $575 million for people who fell ill after working in toxic dust around the destroyed World Trade Center.

In August 2026, Hellerstein rejected Donald Trump's attempt for the third time to transfer his case for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels from state to federal court. In his ruling, the judge wrote that the payment and subsequent cover-up of the case did not fall within the scope of presidential immunity.

Hellerstein's funeral is scheduled for October 29 at the Riverside Memorial Chapel in Manhattan.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, nbcnewyork.com