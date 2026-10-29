Erdogan offers help to resume Ukraine talks

Turkey is ready to join efforts to resume the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

“Erdogan stressed that Turkey is ready to join efforts aimed at resuming the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia, as well as ending the war within this process“, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

The conversation took place on October 28 and covered bilateral relations between Turkey and the US, as well as regional and international developments. According to the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate, Erdogan confirmed Ankara's readiness to support diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The crises around the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen were also discussed

Erdogan informed Trump that Turkey is closely monitoring the developments around the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen within the framework of the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance. According to him, Ankara is seeking a diplomatic solution to the tensions in the region.

The Turkish president also confirmed his country's commitment to strengthening relations with Washington and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Congratulations on Republic Day

During the conversation, Trump congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish people on Republic Day, which Turkey celebrates on October 29. The US president also wished success in hosting the summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Ankara's request comes amid renewed signals that Ukraine and Russia are ready to discuss the resumption of a US-backed diplomatic process. According to the Associated Press, however, serious disagreements remain between the countries on key issues, including territorial control, the future status of Ukraine and security conditions.

Sources: aa.com.tr, apnews.com