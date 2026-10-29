Ushakov: Negotiations on Ukraine will take place after November 4

Consultations between representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine will take place after November 4, but the exact date will depend on the situation on the battlefield and the general situation. This was stated by the Russian President's aide for foreign policy Yuri Ushakov, quoted by “Interfax“.

“The date will also be determined. It is clear that it will be after November 4“, Ushakov told journalists.

He specified that Moscow has not yet sent signals about the specific date of the meeting. Earlier, Russian officials indicated that the talks were expected in mid-November, and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates was mentioned as a possible location.

The composition of the Russian delegation is not yet ready

Ushakov said that Russia has the basis for the delegation, but its final composition will be determined later.

“Of course, we have the basis, but the composition, I think, will be determined in the near future“, he said.

According to him, the meeting is planned as a contact between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States. It has not been announced who the participants from the Russian side will be.

The plans to resume the trilateral talks were linked to a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff on October 21. Moscow presents the upcoming round as an opportunity to renew contacts after a pause in the negotiation process.

Ushakov also stated that the previous round, which he said seemed to be agreed upon, was foiled by the Ukrainian side. This is a position of the Russian side, which is not presented as an independently established fact.

Sources: interfax.ru, kommersant.ru