13 civilians killed in Saudi airstrikes in Yemen

Thirteen civilians were killed and 16 were injured in airstrikes on the Al-Hazm area in Yemen's Al-Jawf province, the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health and Environment said. Three women were among the injured.

According to the statement, the strikes hit the central market in Al-Hazm, nearby residential buildings and a gas station. The market was full of shoppers at the time of the attack. The ministry said shops and neighboring houses were badly damaged.

The ministry described the attack as a war crime and said it "requires an international investigation". The claim of the perpetrator and the number of casualties came from the authorities in Sanaa, which is under the control of the Houthi movement.

The Associated Press also reported on the strike on the busy market, saying that initial reports put the number of dead at 13 and wounded at 16. The agency noted that the Saudi-backed Yemeni government did not immediately comment on the incident.

Several subsequent reports have shown differences in the death toll. The Yemeni news agency reported 14 dead and 15 wounded, while the initial toll from the Health Ministry remained at 13 dead and 16 wounded.

There was no independent confirmation of the number of casualties, the extent of the damage or responsibility for the attack. Al-Hazm is the administrative center of Al-Jawf province, in northern Yemen, where new clashes have been recorded in recent weeks between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces.

Sources: saba.ye, apnews.com, en.ypagency.net