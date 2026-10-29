Trump: I did not assign Vance to peace talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump denied that he assigned Vice President J.D. Vance to start peace talks with Iran. When asked by a journalist whether he instructed Vance to initiate such talks, Trump replied: “No. Iran needs medical supplies. It is essentially about sending necessary goods to people who are sick.“

The statement was made against the backdrop of information about a letter sent by Vance to Mohsen Rezaei - an Iranian national security representative. According to Axios, the document was related to the possibility of resuming negotiations between Washington and Tehran, and it was emphasized that the talks should cover the Iranian nuclear program. The media described the contact as the highest-level American appeal to Iran in several months.

Disagreement over the purpose of the letter

According to the Washington Examiner, Vance was tasked with reviving peace talks. The publication points out that the letter was presented as an attempt to restore the diplomatic channel between the two countries. Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed the US president's version of the medical supplies.

Washington and Tehran remain on different terms

According to Axios, the main disputes between the two countries are related to the conditions for starting negotiations. Iran insists that the US naval blockade, some of the financial restrictions and bans on the sale of oil be lifted first. Washington wants Tehran to resume talks on its nuclear program before granting sanctions relief.

Sources: axios.com, washingtonexaminer.com, iranintl.com