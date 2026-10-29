South Korea considers military mission in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea continues to discuss various options for possible involvement in the Strait of Hormuz region, including sending a maritime patrol aircraft. National Security Adviser Wi Song-lak told a parliamentary hearing that Seoul is in talks with the United States, but a combat deployment is not under consideration.

The position is consistent with an earlier statement by President Lee Jae-myeon that South Korea will not send forces for combat operations. According to the adviser, discussions are ongoing, with no final decision on a specific type of participation or a timeframe for the deployment.

Non-combat options under consideration

Among the options discussed is the P-8A maritime patrol aircraft. The aircraft could be used to monitor maritime traffic and support activities related to shipping safety. Mine detection and disposal teams and a military logistics ship were also previously discussed.

However, the logistics ship option has been shelved due to the need to send more than 100 sailors, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported in September. At the time, presidential secretary Son Ki-hoon said:

“If deployment is not an option, we can provide technological assistance.“

In September, South Korea sent a team of representatives from the defense and foreign ministries to the United Arab Emirates. They assessed the situation around the strait, including the state of military bases, ports and logistics infrastructure. The Defense Ministry stressed that this mission does not automatically mean a decision on deployment.

Pressure from Washington

The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of US pressure on allies to contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. South Korea has a direct economic interest in the stability of the route, which is key to the supply of energy raw materials from the Middle East.

Seoul already sent naval forces to the region in 2020, when it temporarily expanded the area of operation of the “Chonghae“ division due to tensions around the strait. However, the current discussions are limited to non-combat or technical forms of support. At present, South Korean authorities have not announced a decision on a specific deployment.

Sources: reuters.com, internazionale.it, en.yna.co.kr