Diesel in the US rose in price after the agreement between Trump and Putin, WSJ reports

The deal between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the supply of Russian diesel fuel did not lead to a decrease in fuel prices in America. On the contrary, the average price increased from $ 6.28 per gallon on October 9 to $ 6.35 on October 28, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing data from the American Automobile Association.

This is an increase of 7 cents per gallon after Trump announced the agreement for the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the American and world markets. The development shows that the agreement has not yet exerted any visible pressure to reduce prices in the US.

First tanker’s destination unclear

A tanker carrying more than 300,000 barrels of diesel left the Russian port of Primorsk last week. The ship was initially headed for New York, but its final destination was later changed to “on order”. This means that there is no confirmed US port where the cargo will be unloaded.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, three tankers loaded with Russian diesel fuel are expected to arrive in US ports next week. One of the ships is included in the European Union's sanctions list.

Questions about the quantities

Analysts, quoted by the American publication, doubt that Russia will be able to provide the promised volumes. Problems at oil refineries after the Ukrainian strikes and restrictions on fuel exports are cited as reasons.

Even if the agreement is implemented, the planned quantities remain limited compared to the shortage on the world market. Deliveries of just over 100,000 barrels per day are planned for October, and around 125,000 barrels per day are expected in November. By comparison, in 2025, Russia exported approximately 800,000 barrels of diesel per day.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has previously explained that Washington sees the agreement not only as a measure for the market, but also as a way to show Moscow the economic benefits of ending the war in Ukraine.

Congress discusses blocking the deal

A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives that aims to stop the agreement on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States and the world market. The proposal provides for the cancellation of sanctions exemptions, a ban on investment in the Russian energy sector and new restrictions against it.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said: “These supplies are illegal“. He called on shipping companies not to accept tankers with Russian fuel and to return them.

Thus, the agreement remains both economically and politically controversial: the promised deliveries have not yet led to lower prices, and some of their implementation may be blocked by restrictions and Congressional actions.

Sources: unian.net, wsj.com