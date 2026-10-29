Kremlin: It is very strange that Ukraine is attacking Moscow at this very moment

The Kremlin condemned on Monday Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow at a time when the Russian capital is hosting a summit with the participation of more than 22 African leaders, Reuters and TASS reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “very strange” that Kiev is attacking Moscow at this very moment.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 613 Ukrainian drones had headed towards the Moscow region overnight. He said most were shot down by air defenses at a considerable distance from the capital. Another 231 drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow, he added.

The third Russia-Africa summit is being held in Moscow. The two-day forum is attended by African leaders and government delegations from 48 countries.

Russian officials say Ukraine has carried out one of its largest drone attacks against Russia to date, DPA reported. This morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said air defense systems had intercepted 1,214 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

Flight restrictions were also imposed overnight at three of the four airports in the Russian capital.

In the city of Sterlitamak, in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, in the Urals region, authorities reported the interception of eight drones, Reuters and DPA reported. Debris fell on the territory of an unspecified enterprise, causing minor material damage, officials said. The city has been the target of Ukrainian attacks several times in the past.