Trump Removes US Chief Military Strategist Amid Preparations for New Strikes on Iran

Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia has been removed from his post as Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy at the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The position is known in the military as J5 and is responsible for preparing strategic plans and recommendations for military leadership.

The dismissal was first reported by The Atlantic magazine, citing informed sources in the Department of Defense. US media confirmed that Sylvia was removed this week, but no official reason was given. His successor has not been named.

“The Chairman, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Joint Forces Command express their deep gratitude to Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia and his family for his 32 years of service to the nation,“ a committee representative said. The statement also said that Sylvia and his family are wished success in the next stage of their lives.

The change comes amid tensions over Iran

The removal coincides with a time when President Donald Trump is considering resuming large-scale strikes on Iran. According to US media, the decision was made while military options and future US policy towards Tehran are being discussed in Washington.

Sylvia is the second general removed from the J5 post under Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett. His predecessor, Joseph McGee, was forced to retire in October 2025.

A series of changes in the top military leadership

Sylvia led the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army and commanded a unit in Iraq. He served 32 years in the armed forces.

His dismissal is the latest personnel change among the top US military since Trump returned to the White House. In September, Hegseth said that the number of generals and admirals had been reduced by about 20 percent. The minister linked the cuts to the reorientation of the armed forces from policies he described as “Woakist“ to preparations for war.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, theatlantic.com