Paris shooting suspect targeted Muslims

The suspect in the deadly Paris shooting spree deliberately targeted Muslims and people of African origin. The 39-year-old French national admitted this during questioning, anti-terrorism prosecutor Olivier Christen said.

The attack in the towns of Trappes and La Verrières left one dead and seven others injured. The man opened fire with an automatic weapon from a car and was arrested shortly after the shooting.

According to Christen, the suspect said he targeted people who he believed had a “Muslim, African or North African appearance”. He explained that he chose Trappes because he considered it a “Islamist stronghold“.

Denys terrorist motive

The man admits that he acted deliberately, but denies having terrorist intentions. According to the prosecution, he insists that his actions were justified.

The suspect also denies intending to kill children. He said that he may have misjudged the age of a seriously injured 11-year-old child because of his height. However, he said that he felt no remorse for the attack.

The French citizen is being investigated for murder and attempted murder with a terrorist and racist motive. The court is yet to decide on his responsibility, and he is considered innocent until a final verdict is rendered.

Weapons and Hitler's book found

According to prosecutor Kristen, the suspect had been undergoing psychiatric treatment for many years and had used large amounts of drugs since his youth.

Tests after the attack found traces of cocaine, cannabis and antidepressants in his blood. When searching the apartment, investigators found weapons, weapon parts and a copy of Adolf Hitler's book “Mein Kampf“.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the shooting as a “racist terrorist attack“. The investigation continues, with the prosecution examining the motives, preparation and circumstances surrounding the attack.

Sources: bta.bg