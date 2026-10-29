Finnish Foreign Minister to Talk to Rubio on Ukraine

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen will talk to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington about Russia's war against Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

“The meeting with Secretary of State Rubio comes at an opportune time and provides an opportunity for a confidential discussion about peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine“, Valtonen said. She added that Finland supports Ukraine's pursuit of a just and lasting peace.

The agenda also includes other current foreign policy issues, as well as bilateral relations between Finland and the US. The ministers are expected to discuss technological and economic cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit to Washington, Valtonen will also hold talks with other representatives of the US administration. Topics will include foreign and security policy, international economic issues and technological cooperation.

The upcoming meeting takes place against the backdrop of intensified diplomatic contacts related to the search for a way out of the war in Ukraine. The results of the talks between Valtonen and Rubio are yet to be announced.

Sources: bta.bg