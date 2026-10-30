Vance: The conflict with Iran will not become an endless war

The conflict between the US and Iran will not become an “endless war“, said US Vice President J.D. Vance. According to him, Washington has been involved in a clash with Tehran “one way or another“ for seven months, but President Donald Trump will not allow military action to continue without end.

“I promise you that Donald Trump will not allow this to become an endless war”, Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

His statement comes amid new signs that the US administration is preparing options for the renewal of large-scale operations against Iran. On October 29, the commander of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, presented Trump with options for strikes on Iranian targets, the Wall Street Journal reported. The meeting took place at the White House.

The conversation also included Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kaine. According to information cited by Al-Monitor, it was not clear whether the president had made a decision to resume the military campaign.

Rare briefing at the White House

The personal presentation of military options by the CENTCOM commander to the president is unusual. This circumstance is seen as a sign that the White House is discussing the possibility of a new stage of military action more seriously.

Cooper leads US operations in the Middle East. He has already informed representatives of Congress about possible actions, but the meeting with Trump in the Oval Office raises the question of a direct presidential decision. American representatives emphasize that the Pentagon is developing various options, but this in itself does not mean that an order for a strike has been issued.

According to Axios, Washington is simultaneously maintaining military preparations and seeking a diplomatic solution. Trump has received information about the state of the naval blockade and about operations around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant part of the world's oil supplies pass.

The conflict has been going on since February

The current conflict began on February 28, 2026, with American and Israeli strikes on targets in Iran. The initial large-scale operations were followed by limited strikes, tensions over shipping, and diplomatic attempts to end the fighting.

In early September, Vance refused to set a deadline for ending the conflict and said that Washington would continue to use its tools as long as Iran threatened shipping and American interests in the region. The US administration later said it was not planning any more strikes before the midterm elections on November 3.

Sources: foxnews.com, al-monitor.com, axios.com