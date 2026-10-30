US Vice President J.D. Vance said he intends to use his access to classified information to study government materials on UFOs and other unexplained phenomena. He said the topic has interested him for a long time, but he has not yet been able to get acquainted with all the data in detail.

“I don't think they're aliens. I think they're demons“, Vance said in a conversation with conservative host Benny Johnson, quoted by Fox News. He then explained that he was looking at the issue through the prism of his Christian faith and that he accepted the existence of good and evil spiritual forces.

“Every major world religion, including Christianity, understands that there are strange things and phenomena that are difficult to explain“, Vance said.

That doesn't mean he has an answer, he said. “I haven't gotten to the bottom of it, but I'm obsessed with it,“ the vice president said. He added that he still has three years of his term in office to study the files.

Vance talks angels and demons

The topic was also raised in his interview with “New York Post“ columnist“ Miranda Devine in October 2025. At the time, Vance stated that if a person sees an alien, they may perceive the same phenomenon as an angel or demon.

“I believe there are spiritual forces that operate in the physical world, but many people don't see them, don't understand them, and don't appreciate them,“ he said. Vance said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio also has an interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena and that the two have discussed the topic since they were senators.

Trump promises to release files

Vance's statements come against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's promise in February 2026 to begin a process to identify and release government documents related to extraterrestrial life, unidentified anomalous phenomena and UFOs.

Sources: foxnews.com, forbes.com