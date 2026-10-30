In just one day: 191 combat clashes on the front in Ukraine

A total of 191 combat clashes were registered on the front line in Ukraine on Thursday. The most intense fighting is in the Konstantinovsky, Pokrovskoye and Gulyaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

„Since the beginning of the day, 191 combat clashes have been registered“, the operational information states. According to the Ukrainian command, Russian forces carried out 51 air strikes with 170 guided bombs, used 6,174 attack drones and launched 1,768 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Pressure near Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk

In the Konstantinovka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks. Offensive actions were conducted near Konstantinovka and towards Olekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Novoselovka, Dovga Balka, Druzhkovka, Rusyn Yar, Petrovka, Toretskoye and other settlements.

Another 18 attacks were reported in the Pokrovsk direction. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops attempted to advance near Dobropolie, Novy Donbas, Ganivka, Rodinskoye, Svetly, Novogrishino, Mirnoe, Sergeevka, Kotlino, Molodetskoye and Novopavlovka. In some of these areas, fighting continues.

Fighting also near Gulyaipole

In the Gulyaipole direction, 16 Russian attacks were repelled in the areas of Uspeshnoye, Ternovatoye, Gorkoye and Charivnoye. The Ukrainian command also reports three more attempts by Russian forces to improve their tactical positions.

Fighting also continued in the Yuzhno-Slabozhnoye, Limanskoye, Slavyanskoye and Orekhovo directions. Data on the number of attacks, airstrikes and shelling are from the Ukrainian side of the war and have not been independently confirmed.

Sources: mezha.net