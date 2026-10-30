Russia is seeking long-term peace in Ukraine, not a temporary ceasefire. This was stated by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with NBC News.

“We do not want a ceasefire. We want peace“, Peskov said. According to him, the negotiation process itself does not mean an automatic cessation of hostilities. He added that Moscow's goal is a lasting settlement of the conflict, not a short pause.

“It cannot be a deal, an ordinary deal“, the Kremlin spokesman said, without specifying in the publicly available information about the interview specific new conditions that the Russian side would set for reaching such an agreement.

Kremlin rejects temporary pause

Peskov presented the position as a common position of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian side. According to him, a short-term ceasefire would not replace a sustainable peaceful settlement of the war.

This is another public opposition by the Kremlin to the idea of a limited pause in hostilities when it is not part of a broader agreement. In his statement to NBC News, Peskov did not announce a specific deadline for a new round of talks or indicate a breakthrough between Moscow and Kiev.

The Russian position is that the talks should lead to a comprehensive agreement. Kiev and its Western partners insist that the ceasefire could be the first step towards a broader process to end the war, but differences over the terms remain.

Sources: nampa.org, spbdnevnik.ru, reutersconnect.com