Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, commented on Christine Lagarde's decision to leave the post of president of the European Central Bank early.

“Even Christine Lagarde seems exhausted by the EU's wrong decisions and problems“, Dmitriev wrote in English on the social network X.

The ECB announced that Lagarde will step down on February 7, 2027. This is about nine months before the end of her eight-year term, which was due to end on October 31, 2027. The bank's statement did not give a reason for her decision.

Lagarde informed the Governing Council of the ECB and the President of the European Council Antonio Costa. According to Costa, the procedure for selecting her successor begins immediately and will be carried out according to the rules provided for in Article 283 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Dmitriev linked expensive energy to the refusal of Russian resources

In another publication, the Russian representative commented on a Politico article about the increase in energy prices in Europe to their highest level in four years.

„As has been repeatedly warned, this is what happens when European officials cut Europe off from Russian energy resources“, Dmitriev wrote.

European gas prices rose against the backdrop of low stocks before the winter season and disruptions in the supply of liquefied natural gas. Euronews also cited transportation difficulties through the Strait of Hormuz as a factor.

The European Union has indeed reduced its dependence on Russian pipeline gas since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but publicly available data suggests that the current price increase is related to a combination of factors, including limited supply, low inventory levels and geopolitical conflicts.

Lagarde's early resignation opens the procedure for selecting a new ECB president. Until a successor is appointed, she will serve as head of the institution.

Sources: apnews.com, ecb.europa.eu, euronews.com