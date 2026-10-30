Three killed in rock collapse in Cappadocia

Three people have died and five were injured in a rock collapse in the Goreme region of Cappadocia. Part of the natural formation, known as the “fairy chimney”, collapsed near the entrance to the open-air museum, near a parking lot.

The injured were taken to hospitals. Four of them were discharged in good health, while one remained for treatment with a pelvic fracture, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok said.

“The rescue work has been completed at this point,” Kok told reporters. He specified that the incident occurred at around 15:15 local time and that the bodies of three deceased were found during the search operations.

Heavy rains preceded the collapse

According to the governor, the cause of the incident was heavy rains, which followed a landslide and displacement of the earth's layers. He defined the incident as a natural disaster and indicated that the assessment of the causes would continue within the framework of separate administrative and judicial investigations.

Two of the deceased are Turkish citizens. No additional information has been reported about the third victim.

After the report was filed, police, gendarmerie, AFAD, medical teams and rescuers were sent to the scene. Security measures were taken in the area while the search and inspection of the terrain continued.

Judicial investigation has begun

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced that the Nevşehir prosecutor's office had launched an immediate investigation. A deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors have been appointed, and five experts have been called to the case.

Initial reports of the incident indicated two deaths. After the rescue operation was completed, Turkish authorities and TRT Haber confirmed that three people were killed and five injured.

The collapse occurred on Turkey's national holiday, when Cappadocia is usually visited by large numbers of tourists. The area is known for its volcanic rock formations and is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sources: apnews.com, trthaber.com, cumhuriyet.com.tr