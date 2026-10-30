WSJ: Trump forced Kiev to halt strikes on Russian refineries

Ukraine has temporarily suspended its campaign against Russian oil refineries after weeks of pressure from US President Donald Trump. The unspoken pause could last until the US midterm elections or even until the end of November, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the military operations.

According to the publication, the decision actually came into effect last week, amid strained relations between Kiev and Washington. Two Ukrainian military officials said that as early as mid-October, the units responsible for long-range strikes were notified of the temporary suspension of the campaign. They were supposed to complete the operations that had already begun.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara informed Volodymyr Zelensky that the military considered it more appropriate to temporarily refrain from attacks on refineries due to the complicated diplomatic situation. Zelensky accepted this approach, but stressed that Ukrainian forces could attack such facilities again if they deemed it necessary.

Zelensky denies there is a complete ban

The Ukrainian president denies that units have been ordered to completely stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

„Our guys have been trying to act a little more carefully these days. But they have no order not to strike oil refineries“, Zelensky told journalists in Kiev.

He added that Ukrainian units with drones continue to attack various types of targets on Russian territory. Thus, there remains a difference between the announcement of a de facto pause and Kiev's public position: the American publication describes a limitation of the campaign, while Zelensky denies an official ban.

Washington has insisted on a 30-day pause

According to The Wall Street Journal, in recent weeks Trump has increased pressure on Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. The issue was also raised by US special representative Jared Kushner during a meeting with Zelensky on October 20 in Oslo.

Kushner, who joined remotely due to illness, insisted on a 30-day suspension of the strikes. US officials explained that this would show Kiev gratitude to Kushner and Steve Witkoff for their mediation efforts in talks with Moscow. According to the US side, the attacks on Russian refineries contribute to the increase in fuel prices, while energy experts attribute the increase in prices mainly to the war between the US and Iran.

European allies have also advised Kiev to temporarily refrain from strikes until the end of the US elections. However, the Ukrainian side wanted something in return. Among the options discussed were a mutual energy truce, in which Russia would stop striking Ukrainian power plants, additional missiles for the “Patriot“ systems and permission to use “Starlink“ on Russian territory against Russian missile launchers. None of the proposals have been further developed.

The last known attack was on October 20

On October 20, Ukraine attacked an oil pumping station on the “Druzhba“ oil pipeline in the Tambov region. This is the last known attack on Russian oil infrastructure mentioned in the publication. In the previous days, oil facilities in St. Petersburg, a refinery in the Ryazan region, and a large gas plant in Surgut were hit.

Kiev sees the strikes on Russian energy as a way to reduce oil revenues, with which Moscow finances the war. Ukrainian authorities fear that a prolonged halt to the attacks will allow Russia to restore production and revenues.

Sources: unian.net, livemint.com, kyivindependent.com