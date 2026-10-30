Strategic Elections Across the Ocean! Early Voting in the US Accelerates

Early voting for the US midterm elections is significantly ahead of the levels of the previous vote in 2022. Over 43 million Americans have already voted in person or returned ballots by mail, which is almost 10 million more than the same period four years ago, the Associated Press reported.

The growth is most noticeable in states where contested Senate races are expected. The surge comes five days before Election Day, which will determine control of Congress, according to an Associated Press analysis of voting data.

Texas reports 50 percent surge

In Texas, where races for the Senate, House of Representatives and governor are contested, more than 6.3 million people had voted early as of Wednesday. Four years ago, the number was 4.2 million, or about 50 percent fewer.

Early voting was also up more than 30 percent from previous midterm elections in Maine, Michigan, North Carolina and Kansas. All four states are among the places where the battle for Senate seats is expected to be particularly contested.

Biggest increase in South Carolina

In South Carolina, the increase in early voting reaches 83 percent. In the election there, voters must determine a successor to the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The vote on November 3 will decide whether Republicans will retain control of both houses of Congress. The party currently controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The elections are held two years into President Donald Trump's second term.

The increase in early voting does not in itself determine the final result, but it shows high activity ahead of the decisive vote for the composition of Congress.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com