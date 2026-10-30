Spain considers complete closure of railway line for repairs

Spain is considering a complete closure of the Madrid-Zaragoza-Barcelona railway line during the upcoming reconstruction. The option was discussed by the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility Óscar Puente after the serious train accident near Urda, in which at least 69 people died.

A complete closure of the line would allow the repair work to be carried out in around 12-24 months. If traffic is maintained and only works in limited time windows, the reconstruction could last up to five years. A decision on the final suspension of traffic has not yet been announced.

Puente rejects calls for resignation

Puente said he understood those who were calling for him to step down over the train accident. However, he said his main task at the moment was to clarify what had happened and to ensure support for the victims and their families.

“My way of taking responsibility is to be on the front line; I will not hide behind anyone because I have nothing to hide. I am in immense pain, but I cannot let the pain confuse me,“ the minister told journalists.

He said all signs pointed to an error in the Adif control center, but there was still no answer as to why the train, which had stopped on the tracks, could not move again. The minister stressed that final conclusions should be drawn after the investigation is complete.

LZB system failure being investigated

„If it is proven that control and organization have failed, we will act accordingly. If there is individual responsibility, it will be sought through the appropriate channels“, said Puente.

According to available information, at around 8:30 a.m., the LZB signaling and safety system failed near Urda station due to a communication error between the railway network's computers. Dozens of passengers were injured in the collision, and around 50 people remain in hospital.

Puente said he would not allow „the demand for accountability to be confused with the need to quickly find someone to blame“. He added that the government is working to provide assistance to the victims and their families.

The Spanish government has declared three days of national mourning from October 29 to 31. It is yet to be decided whether the large-scale reconstruction of the railway line will be carried out with a complete stoppage of traffic or in stages, without a complete interruption of service.

Sources: focus-news.net, cadenaser.com, elpais.com