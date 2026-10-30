Election! Donald Trump reschedules rallies in Iowa and Kansas

US President Donald Trump has rescheduled canceled campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas, a White House official said, quoted by Reuters. The rallies will be held back-to-back on Sunday, November 1, just two days before the midterm elections for Congress.

„The rallies are back on schedule! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 teleconference events on Sunday, he will hold rallies in Kansas and Iowa, a White House spokesman said.

Change after canceled in-person events

Initially, Trump canceled his planned visits to the two states and had to participate in teleconference events. The decision was explained by the need to keep his schedule consistent with the recently added teleconference meetings with voters.

The change came after Trump told reporters on October 29 that he did not consider it necessary to visit Kansas. In the state, Republican Senator Roger Marshall faces an unexpectedly close race with Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton.

„He is doing very well. "We're going to have a big election night on Tuesday," Trump said, commenting on Marshall.

The rally in Kansas is aimed at mobilizing support for Marshall before the vote on November 3. In parallel, Trump will hold an event in Iowa, where important positions in Congress are also being distributed.

Trump continues his campaign tour

On October 30, the president will participate in a campaign event in Florida. The state was won convincingly by Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but in this early voting, Democrats have the advantage for now.

The event in Florida is another visit by Trump to a state in which forecasts usually point to a Republican victory. Earlier this week, he participated in campaign events in Mississippi and South Carolina.

On Sunday, Trump will combine in-person rallies in Kansas and Iowa with nearly 20 remote events via conference call. The president will thus try to mobilize Republican voters just before the midterm elections for Congress.

Sources: bta.bg, uk.marketscreener.com