Russian Kaliningrad and six cities in the region are without electricity

Parts of Kaliningrad and several cities in the Kaliningrad region were left without electricity around midnight on October 30. Outages were recorded in Gurevsk, Svetlogorsk, Pionersky, Yantarny, Gvardeysk and Bagrationovsk, as well as in other settlements in the region. Residents also reported problems with the mobile Internet.

According to information cited by “Kommersant“, the cause was the activation of emergency automatics at the Kaliningrad TPP-2. As a result, part of the plant's equipment turned off, after which the load was redistributed to other power plants in the region. “Rosseti Yantar“ states that no technological violations have been detected at its facilities.

“As a result of the operation of the emergency automation of the Kaliningrad TPP-2, part of the equipment has been turned off“, states the statement issued by the press secretary of the governor of the Kaliningrad region, Mariam Bashkirova. According to the energy company, specialists are turning on the equipment and restoring power supply in stages.

The regional authorities have stated that consumers should be connected within an hour. However, information on the number of affected subscribers was not added to the reports of the accident, and the reason for the interruptions in the mobile Internet was not specified.

Sources: kommersant.ru, rbc.ua, kaliningrad.press