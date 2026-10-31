Trump Declares 'Most Important Election in History', Clinton Also Campaigns for Midterms

President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton participated in campaign events in two US states, separated by two states, in the final stage of the midterm election campaign. Trump spoke to Republican supporters in Daytona Beach, Florida, while Clinton endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Scott Collum of Mississippi at an event in Tupelo.

Trump urged his supporters to vote, calling the vote crucial to the next two years of his term.

“These are the most important midterm elections in history,” Trump said.

In Daytona Beach, he appeared with Republican candidate for governor of Florida Byron Donalds.

About an hour earlier in Tupelo, Bill Clinton campaigned for Collum, who is running against Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. The former president urged voters to support the Democrat and referred to George W. Bush's words about democracy's ability to correct itself.

“Democracy corrects itself“, Clinton quoted the former Republican president.

Clinton presented Collum as a politician willing to work with representatives of both parties. In his campaign, the Democrat emphasizes the rising cost of fuel and food, as well as the impact of tariffs on farmers and small businesses.

The midterm elections on November 3 will determine whether Republicans will retain control of the Senate and House of Representatives. The outcome will have a direct impact on the Trump administration's ability to push through its legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his presidency.

According to data cited by the Associated Press, nearly 10 million more ballots have already been cast five days before Election Day than at the same stage before the 2022 midterm elections. Higher turnout was also reported in states with competitive Senate races, including Iowa and Kansas.

Trump initially canceled his planned rallies in Iowa and Kansas, but later rescheduled them for Sunday. The two races are among those that could affect the preservation of the Republican majority in the Senate.

Sources: apnews.com, mississippitoday.org