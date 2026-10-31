Spain is preparing for new riots in major cities

Spanish authorities and traders are stepping up security measures in several major cities due to expected gatherings and possible unrest linked to the Blocus movement. Shops are closing early, reinforcing their windows and removing valuable goods, and citizens are being advised to avoid central areas in some places.

The largest preparations are in Barcelona, where three gatherings are planned - two at 5:00 p.m. in Plaça de Catalunya and Plaça de Luis Compañía, as well as a third at 8:00 p.m. on the Paseo de Gracia boulevard. The Mossos d'Esquadra are preparing an operation with over 300 officers, which will begin their deployment at around 3 p.m. Checks are planned on public transport and searches for pyrotechnics, dangerous objects and clothing that could make it difficult to identify participants.

The Catalan police have set the fourth, highest level of risk assessment for Barcelona due to the riots on October 24. More than 20 businesses were damaged and looted, and according to various publications, between 128 and 130 people were detained.

Shops strengthen their windows

In the center of Barcelona, large retail chains, sports stores, banks and jewelry stores are placing wooden panels, metal grilles and other panels on their windows. Some traders are considering closing around noon or early afternoon, while others say they will assess the situation as it develops.

The measures vary by city. In Valencia, the Association of Traders from the Historic Center and the Ensanche District supported the police recommendation that stores close after 4 p.m. Traders have been asked to protect windows, remove valuables from windows and remove objects that could be used against facades.

“Closing is the most sensible measure because the most important thing is security and that there are no people inside the stores“, said Borja Ávila, president of the Valencian trade association, quoted by Cadena SER.

In Madrid, Bilbao, Malaga and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, shops with fortified or closed windows have also been photographed. Some stores have removed merchandise from their showrooms, while others have deployed security personnel and a plan for a quick closure.

Different instructions in Barcelona and Valencia

In Barcelona, the Barcelona Oberta trade association expects stores to operate normally despite the increased police presence. "We cannot allow Barcelona to become Paris," said its president, Gabriel Genet.

The Mossos d'Esquadra said they had not ordered businesses in Barcelona to close. According to police, the presence on the streets is intended to prevent incidents and allow stores to operate normally. In Valencia, however, the local trade association supports the earlier closure as a preventive measure.

The preparations come amid a police investigation into people linked to Telegram channels and other apps that have been spreading calls for looting, sabotage and attacks. According to Cadena SER, at least nine people have been arrested in different parts of Spain.

The police have also warned that false messages about organized riots in Madrid are being spread on WhatsApp by groups from other cities and France. Authorities have urged citizens not to spread unconfirmed warnings.

Sources: elpais.com, cadenaser.com, catalannews.com