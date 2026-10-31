Three detained at protest in front of Polish Constitutional Court

Police in Warsaw have detained three people who jumped over fence and entered court premises during a protest. They are being prosecuted under Article 193 of the Polish Criminal Code, which deals with trespassing.

“Police officers detained three people who jumped over fence and entered court premises,“ the Warsaw police said in a post on social media. They added that dangerous objects were thrown at officers.

The police presence around the building was first requested by the Prosecutor General and later by a representative of the Constitutional Tribunal. The requests cited concerns about the safety of judges and staff, as well as the risk of public order disruption.

Warsaw police stressed that their officers did not enter the tribunal building. According to the authorities, their actions were limited to guarding the external area and the “Szuchka” alley, where the protest was taking place.

Dozens of people gathered in front of the institution amid tensions surrounding the temporary suspension of the president of the Constitutional Tribunal, Bogdan Świnczkowski. The dispute is part of the ongoing conflict between the government and the opposition over the direction of the judiciary in Poland.

Due to the situation, President Karol Nawrocki has cut short his trip to Senegal and announced that he is returning to the country. Prime Minister Donald Tusk defended the government's actions as part of efforts to restore the rule of law, while opposition representatives described the removal of the tribunal's leadership as an illegal attack on the constitutional order.

Sources: apnews.com, wilno.tvp.pl, terazwarszawa.pl