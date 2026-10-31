Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukrainian army expands strikes on targets in Russia

Ukraine has identified key areas for new long-range strikes on targets on Russian territory and will expand the units carrying out such operations. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a briefing on the results of the strikes in September and October.

„Currently, Russian targets from the Yamal Peninsula to Western Siberia are within range of our strikes, and we are also working to ensure that our drones and missiles can reach even more distant Russian territories“, Zelensky said. He added that Kiev is preparing a response to any Russian attack on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Long-range strike units will be expanded

According to the Ukrainian president, new areas for using long-range capabilities have already been identified. The expansion will rely on the Security Service of Ukraine, including the "Alpha" Special Operations Center, as well as intelligence services and other parts of the Ukrainian defense forces.

“Our long-range strike capabilities are one of the real guarantees of preserving the independence of our state now, during this war, and after its end will serve as a long-term guarantee of security. We are accumulating strength,“ Zelensky said. He also indicated that he had talked with manufacturers of the weapons used in these operations.

In his statement, Zelensky did not name specific new targets or give a timeframe for possible future strikes. It has only been confirmed that Kiev plans to increase the range of the drones and missiles used and expand the number of units engaged in long-range operations.

Sources: news.bg, en.interfax.com.ua, pravda.com.ua