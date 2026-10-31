10 Bulgarian tourists injured in accident near Edirne

Ten Bulgarian tourists were injured in an accident between a tourist bus and a truck near Edirne. The bus was traveling from Ruse to Istanbul and at around 01:30 it hit the heavy truck that was moving in front of it. The incident occurred on the sixth kilometer of the Kapıkule - Edirne road.

There were two drivers and 51 tourists with Bulgarian citizenship on the bus. After the signal, teams of the police, gendarmerie and emergency services were sent to the scene. The injured were taken to hospital for examination.

Initially, 10 people were reported injured. Most of them were examined and released, while two refused treatment. According to Nova TV, four passengers remained in hospital, but their condition is not serious.

The causes of the accident are still being clarified. According to local media, the bus crashed into the back of the truck that was traveling in front of it.

Sources: news.bg, trafficnews.bg