Judge bars Trump from threatening election officials

A US federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump's administration to stop threatening to sue state and local election officials who do not comply with its demands related to alleged non-citizen voting.

The ruling by Federal District Court Judge Trina Thompson comes days before the US midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress. Republicans currently hold a slim majority in both the House and Senate.

What the court forbids

Thompson ordered the administration not to insist that local election officials remove voters from state rolls, deny ballots to specific people, or separate ballots cast based on a federally prepared list of individuals who are alleged to be non-U.S. citizens.

The judge also prohibited threats of criminal prosecution against officials who fail to comply with these requests. The lawsuit was filed by election officials unions and other organizations challenging the Justice Department's actions.

Pressure before the midterms

“Because the public has a paramount interest in ensuring that election officials can perform their duties in accordance with federal law and election procedures, and with Election Day only a few days away, the balance of interests and the public interest tip the scales in favor of the plaintiffs,“ Thompson wrote.

In the months leading up to the election, the Trump administration has been pressuring individual states to release voter registration data. The federal government argues that stronger measures are needed to protect election security and maintain public confidence in the vote.

Judge Thompson said the Justice Department crossed a line when it began threatening state and county officials with legal action this month if they did not cooperate with the administration's efforts.

The federal government's actions have drawn criticism from political pundits and election officials, who say the administration is overstepping its federal authority and preparing for possible federal interference in the election process.

The Justice Department has not commented on the court order. It remains in effect on the eve of the midterm elections, when the dispute over the powers of the federal administration and the role of state election authorities is intensifying.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com