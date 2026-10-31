Three planes carrying evacuees from Oleshki land in Gomel

Three planes carrying evacuees from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshki have landed at the airport in Gomel, Belarus. The evacuees were transported from the Russian city of Anapa by Russian military aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said, as quoted by Reuters.

During the flight, the residents were accompanied by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. The route via Anapa and Gomel is part of an organized scheme to evacuate people from Oleshki to territory under Ukrainian control.

First such operation between Russia and Ukraine

The residents of Oleshki were evacuated by buses the previous day. Their evacuation was carried out as part of a joint humanitarian operation between Russia and Ukraine.

According to information cited by Reuters, this is the first such operation between the two countries since the beginning of the war. After arriving in Gomel, the evacuees are to continue their journey to Ukraine.

Oleshki is located in the Kherson region and is under Russian control. Details on the exact number of evacuees have not been reported.

Sources: bta.bg, malaysia.news.yahoo.com