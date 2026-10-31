One killed, six wounded in California shooting

One person was killed and six others were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween store in Fairfield, California. The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. local time at a shopping mall about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, police said, as quoted by AFP.

“Seven people were shot in the shooting, with one dead and the others hospitalized. Three of them remain in critical condition,“ said Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall.

Police have not yet identified the shooter. No arrests or motives have been reported. The circumstances surrounding the attack are being clarified, and the investigation is ongoing.

The injured were taken to hospital. The identities of the deceased and the injured have not been released.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com