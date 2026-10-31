Revolutionary situation in Albania! Prime Minister Edi Rama again invited protesters to dialogue

Students, teachers and citizens staged a peaceful protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Tirana, and Prime Minister Edi Rama once again invited them to dialogue. The demonstration is part of the protests, which have been going on for 19 days and have gradually expanded from demands for changes in higher education to calls for the government to resign.

The protesters are demanding a change in the political class, better conditions at universities, more accessible education, financial support for students and measures to solve housing problems. Teachers are boycotting classes in support of the students and are also demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister.

Unlike the demonstrations in previous days, which escalated into clashes with the police, arson and damage to public buildings and businesses, the protest in front of the Ministry of Education was peaceful. Police officers were deployed in the area, and a water cannon was used near the parliament. The students said they would continue their march to the Council of Ministers building.

The Prime Minister again proposed talks

Edi Rama published photos of a stone table placed in front of the Council of Ministers building, on which the word “Dialogue“ is written. He said protesters were welcome to talk "whenever and wherever you want, without conditions."

However, the protesters rejected the invitation and said the demonstrations would continue until their main demand for the prime minister's resignation was met. Rama has said in previous statements that he was ready to consider the proposals of students and teachers.

The Albanian government is preparing a package of measures for families, public services and students. According to Rama, the 2027 budget provides for additional support for these groups. The prime minister also warned that anyone who incites violence, religious division or undermines Albania's traditions of tolerance will be held accountable.

Opposition calls national protest

The leader of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, has called a national protest in support of the students. Thus, the demonstrations, which began on October 13 over poor conditions at universities, the high cost of higher education and limited job prospects after graduation, also received a direct political front.

Since the protests began in Tirana, clashes with police, arson and damage to public buildings and businesses have occurred. Hundreds of participants have been detained. Business representatives estimate the damage in the capital at 3.37 million euros, the ATA agency reported.

Sources: bta.bg, rtsh.al, euronews.al