US approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles for the Patriot air and missile defense systems to Ukraine. The estimated value of the deal is $2.1 billion.

The sale will not be financed from the US budget. The funds will be provided by Canada, Germany and Norway under the JUMPSTART program, as well as through national funds related to the European Union loan to support Ukraine. “No U.S. funds will be used for this sale,“ the State Department said in a statement.

The deal also includes logistical support

The package includes PAC-3 MSE missiles, classified and unclassified spare parts, logistical support, and programmatic support. “Lockheed Martin“ is listed as the prime contractor.

According to the State Department, the proposed sale will enhance Ukraine's integrated air and missile defense capabilities and help maintain its existing Patriot systems against continued Russian air attacks.

PAC-3 MSE missiles are among the few assets capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. They are manufactured by “Lockheed Martin“, and their demand is high both from the US and its allies.

Kiev wants immediate deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the US decision as a “bold decision“, but called for the missiles to be provided immediately because of Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

“However, it is specified that deliveries can only begin in a few years. We ask our American partners to find a solution for the moment when there is a real danger and a real need to use the PAC-3 anti-missile systems,“ Zelensky said.

The US notification of the potential sale does not specify a specific delivery schedule. It is also subject to consideration by the US Congress. The State Department's approval thus opens the door to the deal, but does not mean that the missiles will be delivered immediately.

Missiles are a limited resource

US General Alexis Grinkevich, who heads US European Command and is the supreme commander of NATO's allied forces in Europe, said that deliveries of missiles to Ukraine were continuing.

“Everything is in the process of being delivered, in fact we just made a delivery last week. Deliveries are continuing“, Grinkevich told journalists in Riga.

Production capacity remains a key issue. “Lockheed Martin“ is increasing production, but it cannot immediately cover the needs of the US, Ukraine and other countries that use the “Patriot“ systems. The approved sale is therefore important for the long-term strengthening of Ukrainian defense, but does not automatically solve the shortage of missiles during the current winter period.

Washington's decision comes against the backdrop of attempts to resume talks to end the war. Trilateral talks between Kiev, Moscow and Washington are expected to resume in Abu Dhabi in November, with post-conflict security guarantees expected to be among the topics discussed.

Sources: bta.bg, insidedefense.com, uk.marketscreener.com