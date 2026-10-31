RO-Alert activated in Romania due to possible appearance of drones

Residents of the northern part of Romania's Iași county have received a warning through the RO-Alert system about a possible appearance of drones. The message calls on people to remain calm and take refuge in basements or civil defense shelters.

In the absence of suitable shelter, residents should stay in their homes, away from windows and external walls. “Stay calm! Take refuge in basements or civil defense shelters. "If there is no shelter, stay indoors, away from windows and external walls," the warning, quoted by Romanian media, reads.

The radar system of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense detected an air target about 10 kilometers from the border with Moldova. The National Military Command Center then notified the General Inspectorate for Emergencies, which triggered the alert for the population in the northern part of the county.

Two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force took off from the Campia Turzii air base. The planes were on combat duty for air police and were sent to monitor and identify the air target.

There is currently no official confirmation that a drone has entered Romanian airspace. No data has been reported on fallen debris, damage or injuries. The Ministry of National Defense expects to provide additional information as the situation develops.

Sources: ziaruldeiasi.ro, bzi.ro