48 arrested at protest outside US embassy in London

48 people have been arrested during a protest outside the US embassy in London against the banning of the British pro-Palestinian organisation Palestine Action. Most of the arrests were for expressing support for a banned organisation, the Metropolitan Police said.

“As of this afternoon, officers have arrested 48 people. The majority of the arrests are related to expressing support for a banned organisation. Police remain on the scene and continue to make arrests“, the statement said.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the diplomatic mission in Battersea, south London. Some held placards reading “I am against genocide, I support Palestine Action“. Organizers from Defend Our Juries said around 400 people took part in the demonstration.

Before the protest, police had warned that expressing support for Palestine Action was a criminal offence after the group was banned under the Terrorism Act in June 2025. The decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal in June 2026.

Commander Adam Slonecki, who led the police operation, said in advance that the participants “knew that supporting a banned organisation was illegal”. He said action could be taken not only against people holding placards but also against those believed to be organising the event, giving instructions or providing logistical support.

Defend Our Juries described the police response as excessive and said it showed the lengths to which British authorities were prepared to go to avoid embarrassment for the United States. This is the organizers' position, not an established fact.

The protest took place days before the UK Supreme Court is due to hear an appeal against the ban on Palestine Action on November 4. In October, a similar demonstration outside the Labour Party conference in Liverpool resulted in over 160 arrests or summonses.

Sources: theguardian.com, news.met.police.uk